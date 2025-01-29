The prime minister is continuously monitoring the situation in Maha Kumbh 2025 and is constant contact with the state government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following a stampede-like incident early Wednesday at the Maha Kumbh 2025, and called for immediate support measures, reported news agency PTI.

The prime minister is continuously monitoring the situation in Maha Kumbh 2025 and is constant contact with the state government. He has spoken with the chief minister three times till now and is giving directions for normalisation of the situation and relief, official sources said.

"PM Modi spoke to Yogi Ji about the situation at the Kumbh Mela, reviewed the developments, and called for immediate support measures," an official said, reported PTI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following the incident at the Sangam during the Mauni Amavasya celebrations at the Mahakumbh Mela. He also assured him of full support from the Centre.

Soon after the Akharas called off the Holy Dip for the day, the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Ravindra Puri, has now said that the Akharas will resume their 'snan' today, adding that they are in continuous contact with the Mela administration.

Multiple casualties were feared after a stampede-like situation broke out at Sangam in the early hours of Wednesday amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025, as millions of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya, officials said, reported PTI.

In view of the incident, the akharas called off their traditional 'Amrit Snan' for Mauni Amavasya, even as devotees in large numbers continued to take a dip at Sangam and other ghats in the Mela area.

CM Yogi Adityanath urges devotees to follow guidelines for Maha Kumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted a message on social media platform X on Wednesday, advising devotees attending the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj to follow instructions issued by the administration.

"Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj, dear devotees, Please take your holy bath at the ghat nearest to you, and do not attempt to go towards the Sangam Nose. Kindly follow all the instructions given by the administration and cooperate in maintaining order," Yogi Adityanath wrote in his post.

He also noted that a bath is taking place at all the ghats of the Sangam. "Do not pay any attention to rumours," the CM added.

This comes after "a stampede-like" situation arose at the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday.

(With inputs from PTI)