Breaking News
7 dead in fire accident in Secunderabad; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia
Mumbai: How did Aaditya hand over mangrove land for a temple, asks activists
Local anaesthesia can up survival rate by 5 per cent in breast cancer patients, says study
Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde’s MLA Prakash Surve wants Navratri parties to go on till midnight
Mumbai: Gassed out father-son duo rescued by cops after eight hours in Vasai
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra 14 cases of Lumpy Skin Disease found in Thane

Maharashtra: 14 cases of Lumpy Skin Disease found in Thane

Updated on: 13 September,2022 07:51 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Collector Rajesh Narvekar has declared Thane district a 'controlled area' and banned the movement of cattle to and from the district to prevent the further spread of the viral infection

Maharashtra: 14 cases of Lumpy Skin Disease found in Thane

Representative Image


As many as 14 cattle have been found to have contracted Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in the Thane district.


According to an official release, Collector Rajesh Narvekar has declared Thane district a 'controlled area' and banned the movement of cattle to and from the district to prevent the further spread of the viral infection, reported PTI.

Also Read: 24 new Covid-19 cases in Thane city; active tally at 354


The disease was detected in Ambernath, Shahapur and Bhiwandi areas, an official release said.

As per the official release, Thane Zilla Parishad has requisitioned 10,000 doses of anti-LSD vaccine and 5,017 animals have been inoculated in these three tehsils so far.

(With inputs from PTI)

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra thane news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK