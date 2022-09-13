Maharashtra: 14 cases of Lumpy Skin Disease found in Thane

Collector Rajesh Narvekar has declared Thane district a 'controlled area' and banned the movement of cattle to and from the district to prevent the further spread of the viral infection

As many as 14 cattle have been found to have contracted Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in the Thane district.

According to an official release, Collector Rajesh Narvekar has declared Thane district a 'controlled area' and banned the movement of cattle to and from the district to prevent the further spread of the viral infection, reported PTI.

The disease was detected in Ambernath, Shahapur and Bhiwandi areas, an official release said.

As per the official release, Thane Zilla Parishad has requisitioned 10,000 doses of anti-LSD vaccine and 5,017 animals have been inoculated in these three tehsils so far.

