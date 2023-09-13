Maharashtra: 15 students of ZP school in Latur fall sick after eating food, hospitalised

The in-charge headmaster of the school, located at Tondar in Udgir tehsil, has been suspended from service and an investigation will be conducted, an official said

As many as 15 students of a Zilla Parishad school in Maharashtra's Latur district on Tuesday reportedly suffered food poisoning symptoms. A day after the headmaster of the school was suspended, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The in-charge headmaster of the school, located at Tondar in Udgir tehsil, has been suspended from service and an investigation will be conducted. Action will be also taken against the cook, said the primary education officer, according to the PTI.

"15 out of 87 students showed symptoms of food poisoning after eating khichdi and cooked gram. All of them were immediately admitted to the government hospital in Udgir for further treatment. The rest 72 students were examined and treated by the tehsil health officer in the school. The condition of all the students is stable after treatment," the officer added.

In an another incident in August, over 160 students of a Maharashtra government-aided residential school/ashram school were admitted to a hospital for suspected food poisoning in Sangli, according to the PTI.

According to the authorities, the condition of all the affected students was stable and they were out of danger, the news agency had earlier reported.

The students were in the age group of five to 15 years. The incident occurred at residential school for tribal students at Umdi in Jath tehsil, Sangli.

"After dinner, 169 students complained of vomiting and loose motions. They were immediately rushed to government hospitals in the tehsil. Their condition is stable and they are out of danger," district collector Raja Dayanidhi had earlier said.

The collector had also ordered an inquiry by the social welfare department.

In mid-August, a 30-year-old man died and four of his friends were admitted to the ICU at the Trauma Care Center in Jogeshwari after they complained of vomiting.

In the initial investigation, the police suspected that they had consumed homemade liquor, but the primary report revealed that they got infected due to food poisoning.

The body of the deceased was later sent for postmortem, the blood and urine samples of other admitted patients were sent for testing.

(with PTI inputs)