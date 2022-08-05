Maharashtra: 2 held for raping 35-year-old woman, one accused on the run

She was found unconscious by passersby on August 2, after which Kardha police were alerted

Representative image

Two persons were arrested in Bhandara in Maharashtra for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman, while one accused is on the run, a police official said on Friday.

The victim was going to her brother's home in Kamargaon village in Goregaon tehsil after an altercation with her niece on July 30 and met one of the accused, Shriram Urkude, en route, he said.

"Urkude promised to take her to her brother's home but took her to Palasgaon, raped her and abandoned her near a forested patch along the national highway. On August 1, she reached Kanhalmoh in Bhandara district where second accused Lukka Ashok Surve also raped her after befriending her. Surve was helped by third accused Mohammad Ejaj Mohammad Anasri," he said.

She was found unconscious by passersby on August 2, after which Kardha police were alerted, the official said.

On the basis of her complaint, Surve and Ansari were held on August 3, while a hunt was on for Urkude, he added.

The probe has been handed over to Goregaon police by their counterparts in Kardha as the incident took place in the jurisdiction of the former.

