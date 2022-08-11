Breaking News
Maharashtra: 20-year-old student dies by suicide in Nagpur

Updated on: 11 August,2022 09:19 PM IST  |  Nagpur
Before taking the extreme step she had sent a message to her mother and family members stating that she was afraid of failing the exam

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 20-year-old woman who was preparing for chartered accountant's (CA) examination allegedly hanged herself in the city fearing failure, police said on Thursday.


Bhagyashree, a resident of Nandanvan area, allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan in the kitchen in the wee hours of Wednesday, an official said.

Also Read: Unidentified body found in Thane creek


Before taking the extreme step she had sent a message to her mother and family members stating that she was afraid of failing the exam, he said, adding that further probe was on. 

