Maharashtra: 24-year-old medical student jumps in front of train to end life in Nagpur

A 24-year-old medical student allegedly jumped in front of a train to end life in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, the police said

A 24-year-old medical student allegedly jumped in front of a train to end life in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, the police said, according to the PTI.

A final-year MBBS student of Nagpur's Government Medical College and Hospital reportedly died by killing himself after jumping in front of a moving train in the city, the police said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The student was identified as Pawan Kakade, a native of Washim district in Maharashtra. He came in the way of a train in the Butibori area on Saturday, a police official said. He lived in Hostel No. 4 of the government hospital, as per the PTI.

Pawan Kakade was apparently depressed over his performance in the final year examination, the official said, the news agency reported.

The Butibori police sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case of accidental death. Kakade's father is a teacher in Washim district, while his sister is a doctor, the official added.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a Medical student of a private medical college allegedly committed suicide, claiming that he was harassed and ragged by three roommates at a hostel in Karjat city of Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased boy's father, the police have registered an offence under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against the three students, an official from Karjat police station said, according to the PTI.

The police are probing the incident and no arrests have been made so far, he said.

The deceased identified as 19-year-old Harshal Mahale, a first-year MBBS student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room at the hostel around 7 pm on December 1, the official said.

After a couple of days, the deceased boy's parents recovered a suicide note and his mobile phone from the room and approached the police with a complaint on December 4, he said.

Harshal Mahale, in the suicide note, alleged that he was mentally harassed and tortured by his three roommates and demanded strict action against them, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)

