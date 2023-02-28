Breaking News
Maharashtra: 252 schools to be developed under PM-SHRI scheme in Latur

Updated on: 28 February,2023 03:58 PM IST  |  Latur
The authorities had collected information about 349 schools and of these, 252 have been selected by the district nodal committee, education officer (primary section) Vandana Phutane said

Representative Image


At least 252 Zilla Parishad schools in Maharashtra's Latur will be developed under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) scheme to provide high quality education, an official said on Tuesday.


The authorities had collected information about 349 schools and of these, 252 have been selected by the district nodal committee, education officer (primary section) Vandana Phutane said.



Under the scheme, Rs 1.88 crore will be provided to each selected school for five years and the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) will be implemented in these schools.


The Centre launched the PM-SHRI scheme in September, 2022 to implement provisions of the NEP, provide excellent infrastructure facilities, adequate resources, create a pleasant and stimulating educational environment, and provide high-quality global education to students, the official said.

As per an agreement, the Centre will bear 60 per cent share of the initiative and the state government 40 per cent. Committees under the Zilla Parishad CEO and municipal commissioner will be formed at the district and municipal corporation level respectively to implement the scheme, she said.

The alumni will also participate in the scheme and educational aids will be provided. Students who drop out of the schools will be re-admitted, the official said.

"Schools under the initiative will provide experiential learning in a friendly way and students will be assessed based on their conceptual understanding and application of knowledge in life and aptitude. Schools will be upgraded, computers, laboratories and sports facilities will be provided," she added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

