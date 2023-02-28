Breaking News
Mumbai: CSMT’s collapsed bridge will be up next month
Mumbai Crime: ‘I spent Rs 1 lakh on cancer quack’s bhasmas’
Mumbai police launch manhunt to trace ‘Pakistan-trained’ man on NIA info: Officials
Mumbai: Two health posts declared measles-free in Govandi
Maharashtra: Gripe over Whip spills to assembly

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Woman held for stealing gold worth Rs 2 lakh in Latur

Maharashtra: Woman held for stealing gold worth Rs 2 lakh in Latur

Updated on: 28 February,2023 03:54 PM IST  |  Latur
PTI |

Top

The accused, who worked as a maid, allegedly stole gold jewellery from a house in Prakash Nagar area on February 22

Maharashtra: Woman held for stealing gold worth Rs 2 lakh in Latur

Representative Image


A 40-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stealing gold jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh from her employer's house in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Tuesday.


The accused, who worked as a maid, allegedly stole gold jewellery from a house in Prakash Nagar area on February 22, an official said.



Also Read: Maharashtra: Two held for attacking, robbing motorist in Latur


A case under sections 379 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the woman, who was caught with the valuables, he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

maharashtra latur national news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK