Maharashtra: Woman held for stealing gold worth Rs 2 lakh in Latur

A 40-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stealing gold jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh from her employer's house in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, who worked as a maid, allegedly stole gold jewellery from a house in Prakash Nagar area on February 22, an official said.

A case under sections 379 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the woman, who was caught with the valuables, he said.

