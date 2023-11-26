Breaking News
Maharashtra: 3 held for duping Nagpur woman of over Rs 12 lakh by promising to perform rituals to solve problems

Updated on: 26 November,2023 07:31 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

The complainant, a 38-year-old woman, alleged that the accused exploited her emotionally and financially under the guise of removing supernatural obstacles from her life

Three persons have been arrested in Maharashtra's Nagpur district for allegedly duping a woman of more than Rs 12 lakh by promising to perform rituals to resolve problems in her life, police said on Sunday.


Based on a complaint, the police have arrested Ishwar alias Indra Pappu Sharma (35), Sunil Pappu Sharma (38) and Chiranjilal Bhargava (19) under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, an official said.


The complainant, a 38-year-old woman, alleged that the accused exploited her emotionally and financially under the guise of removing supernatural obstacles from her life.


Over the course of several transactions, the accused allegedly extorted Rs 6.53 lakh and gold jewellery, in three years, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

