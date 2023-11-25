Maharashtra: Two Kashmiri youths held in Nagpur for 'abducting' 15-year-old girl from Jammu and Kashmir

A joint team of police from Jammu and Kashmir and Nagpur on Saturday arrested two youths for allegedly abducting a 15-year-old girl

Two Kashmiri youths have been held in Nagpur for 'abducting' a 15-year-old girl from Jammu and Kashmir, the police said, according to the PTI.

The officials said, a joint team of police from Jammu and Kashmir and Nagpur on Saturday arrested two youths for allegedly abducting a 15-year-old girl from the Union Territory and bringing her to Maharashtra, an official said, reported the PTI.

The minor girl, a Class 10 student, was apparently in a relationship with one of the suspect who has been identified as Mohd Muddasir Hussain (19), said the Sitabuldi police of Nagpur city, as per the PTI.

Muddasir allegedly promised to marry the girl and get her a job in Hyderabad, the police said.

Muddasir and his cousin Mohd Yasir Hussain Shaheen (19) and the girl reportedly left Jammu and Kashmir and first headed to Delhi. They later arrived in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on a train on Saturday, said the official, the news agency reported.

A team of Jammu and Kashmir police and their Nagpur counterparts arrested the young men at the railway station, he said.

While Muddasir hails from Kishtwar district in J&K, Yasir is a resident of Doda district there.

The girl has been sent to a government hostel in Nagpur, while the J&K police are carrying out further investigations in the matter, he added, the PTI reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested three people for selling their children to arrange money for buying drugs, the police said, reported the ANI on Friday.

According to the police, the investigators were also able to rescue a one-month-old baby girl from Andheri area in Mumbai on Friday, as per the ANI.

A search for the second two-year-old son is going on.

The arrested accused include parents Shabbir and Sania Khan and Shakeel Makrani. Usha Rathod, an alleged agent who took a commission from the sale, was detained by the Crime Branch, according to the ANI.

Mumbai Police registered a case against the suspects. Further investigations in the matter are underway.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

