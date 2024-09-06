The crime came to light when the girl complained of stomach pain and the doctor realised that she had faced sexual assault, the police said

A 30-year-old teacher has been arrested in Maharashtra's Beed city for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl who attended his tuition, the police said, reported the PTI.

The accused (name not disclosed to protect the victim's identity) taught to children at his home in the district, said inspector A K Mudliyar of Pethbeed police station.

He allegedly raped the girl many times after other students left and also subjected her to unnatural sex, the official told PTI.

The crime came to light when the girl complained of stomach pain and the doctor realised that she had faced sexual assault.

The girl told her parents that the teacher was sexually abusing her for the last three months and had warned her not to tell anyone about it, the police officer said.

"We have registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape, unnatural sex, and also under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Further investigation is underway," inspector Mudliyar said, the news agency reported on Friday.

Man held for harassing teenage girl in Thane district

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing a teenage girl and manhandling her parents, an official said on Friday, according to the PTI.

The accused who was identified as Sagar Wagh had been stalking the 14-year-old girl since July, despite her parents asking him to stay away from their daughter, the officials said, the PTI reported on Friday.

On Thursday, Wagh entered the girl's house in the Bhiwandi area when she was alone and touched her inappropriately.

When the girl's parents went to Wagh's home to inform his family about the crime, he pushed them, the police official said, as per the PTI.

Based on a complaint by the teen's mother, police booked Wagh for sexual harassment, stalking and voluntarily causing hurt under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said senior inspector Bharat Kamath of the Narpoli police station in Thane district of Maharashtra.

(with PTI inputs)