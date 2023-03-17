Breaking News
‘MMRDA, TMC killing aquatic life in Thane’s Railadevi lake’
Maharashtra: Not a single stop to take break on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway
Centre writes to state over rising Covid-19 cases
Now, you can sit in Mumbai’s parks three hours longer
Cap speed at 100 kmph on India’s highways, demand road safety experts
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra 31 eateries 7 petrol pumps in Latur to face action for having no separate toilets for women

Maharashtra: 31 eateries, 7 petrol pumps in Latur to face action for having no separate toilets for women

Updated on: 17 March,2023 02:45 PM IST  |  Latur
PTI |

Top

Following a representation by a women's organisation to Collector Prithviraj BP, the district administration had ordered an inspection of such establishments along prominent roads, the official said

Maharashtra: 31 eateries, 7 petrol pumps in Latur to face action for having no separate toilets for women

Representative image


Seven petrol pumps and 31 hotels along important roads in Maharashtra's Latur district will face action for failing to provide separate toilets for women, an official said.


Following a representation by a women's organisation to Collector Prithviraj BP, the district administration had ordered an inspection of such establishments along prominent roads, the official said.



Also read: Thane: Woman loses more than Rs 12 lakh to cyber fraudsters


It is mandatory to have separate, well-maintained toilets for women at petrol pumps and hotels on major roads in the district, said the official.

Officials inspected 81 hotels and 56 petrol pumps of which 31 eateries and 7 fuel stations were found either with no toilets for women or with toilets in unhygienic condition, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news latur maharashtra national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK