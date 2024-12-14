The cop was found hanging from a tree in Wadegaon (Kale) village of Nagpur, some 30 kilometres from the district headquarters, a police official said

Representational Pic/File

A 37-year-old railway police constable allegedly committed suicide in a village in Maharashtra's Nagpur, an official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

The cop was found hanging from a tree in Wadegaon (Kale) village of Nagpur, some 30 kilometres from the district headquarters, the Kuhi police station official said.

"He was a resident of Juna Babulkheda in Ajni. He had left for work on December 7 and did not return home. His kin had filed a missing person complaint. We believe he allegedly committed suicide two to three days ago. His motorcycle has been found at the spot," the official said.

An accidental death case was registered and further probe is underway, he added.

Cop on duty in Gadchiroli district court killed in accidental gun discharge

Meanwhile, in an another incident, earlier this week, a police constable on duty in the district court in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli died after his automatic service gun accidentally discharged eight bullets and three of them hit him on Wednesday afternoon, an had earlier official said, reported the PTI.

The constable identified as Umaji Holi was on his routine duty when the incident took place, an official had said.

He was on duty as part of the escort of Gadchiroli's district judge, the police said, as per the PTI.

According to the PTI, the incident took place at around 2:55 pm on Wednesday when Holi was sitting in a car in the court premises and his automatic weapon accidentally went off.

Three of the eight bullets from the gun reportedly hit him in the chest, stomach and shoulder, leaving him seriously injured, said the police.

He was immediately rushed to the District General Hospital nearby, where medical authorities declared him brought dead, they said.

A senior police official told PTI that prima facie it was a case of accidental gun discharge.

A case of accidental death was registered and all assistance is being given to the constable's family, he added.

Superintendent of Police Nilotpal and other senior officials visited the incident site and the hospital to gather information about the episode.

(with PTI inputs)