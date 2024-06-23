A case of accidental death was registered and further investigation is underway

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: 38-year-old police constable kills self in Nagpur x 00:00

A 38-year-old police constable allegedly killed himself reportedly by hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, an official said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the cop was identified as Vijay Chaware. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan by his wife, who is also a police personnel, in their residential quarters in Gittikhadan area of Nagpur district.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Vijay Chaware returned from police recruitment drive duty on Saturday afternoon. He became upset after finding his wife not present in the house.

"The constable and his wife had an argument after she returned home, following which he locked himself in a room. His wife saw him hanging on Sunday morning," police said, as per the PTI.

A case of accidental death was registered and further investigation is underway.

Octogenarian couple commits suicide in daughter's house in Nagpur

Meanwhile, a couple in their 80s allegedly committed suicide in their daughter's house in Chandan Nagar area of Nagpur district of Maharashtra, a police official said on Saturday, according to the PTI.

The Imambada police station official identified the deceased as Sriram Bapurao Katre (85) and his 82-year-old wife Shakuntala Katre, who hail from Amravati, as per the PTI.

"They were residing in their daughter's home for the past two to three months. On Friday evening, the family went out for a birthday party. When they returned at 11pm, they found Shriram's body hanging from the ceiling fan in the kitchen. Shakuntala had hanged herself in the bedroom," he said.

An accidental death case was registered and further probe into the incident is underway, he added.

Punjab: Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before committing suicide

In an another incident in Punjab, a man shot dead his mother, daughter and pet dog before ending his life with his revolver in Punjab's Barnala district, police said on Sunday, according to the PTI.

The incident happened at his residence in Ram Rajya colony on Saturday evening, they said.

Kulbir Mann Singh first shot dead his 21-year-old daughter Nimrat Kaur, then killed his mother Balwant Kaur (85) and pet dog, a police official said.

Later, he killed himself with a licensed revolver, they added.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Mann had been suffering from depression for a long time, the official said.

According to police, Mann's daughter had recently returned from Canada. Further investigation is underway, they said.

(with PTI inputs)