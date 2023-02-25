Breaking News
Mumbai police recruitment drive: Another day, another candidate collapses
Four out of 10 Mumbaikars are at high risk of heart diseases
Mumbai: Wedding season on, Kadak gang back on street
Maharashtra HSC exam 2023: Seven students in distress saved from losing academic year
Mumbai: Cops hunt for man who wrecked grotto

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra 39 persons injured after bus overturns while returning from Trimbakeshwar

Maharashtra: 39 persons injured after bus overturns while returning from Trimbakeshwar

Updated on: 25 February,2023 09:56 AM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

Top

The incident took place at 5:30pm near Sendripada Phata in Kharpadi Ghat when the bus was returning from Trimbakeshwar carrying 45 pilgrims from Gujarat

Maharashtra: 39 persons injured after bus overturns while returning from Trimbakeshwar

Representative Image


Thirty-nine persons were injured after their bus overturned in Nashik district in Maharashtra on Friday, a police official said.


The incident took place at 5:30pm near Sendripada Phata in Kharpadi Ghat when the bus was returning from Trimbakeshwar carrying 45 pilgrims from Gujarat, he said.



Also Read: Nashik: Trio kills man for harassing girl from their family


"Thirty-one women and eight men have suffered injuries. They were treated in Nashik district civil hospital and Harsul rural hospital. The pilgrims were returning after praying at Trimbakeshwar Temple," the official said.

"It seems the bus driver lost control of the vehicle. A major incident was averted as the bus overturned and stalled near a teak tree. The pilgrimage party had booked 14 buses in all," he said.

Harsul police is probing the incident further, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

maharashtra nashik gujarat india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK