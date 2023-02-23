Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST’s CNG bus bursts into flames in Andheri; undertaking withdraws 400 buses
Coming soon: One card for BEST buses, Metro lines in Mumbai
Mumbai: New housing society rules to come into effect soon
Mumbai: Financial firm staffer saves leading enterprise from cyber fraud
35 per cent of Dharavi locals were reluctant to get Covid jab: Study

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Nashik Trio kills man for harassing girl from their family

Nashik: Trio kills man for harassing girl from their family

Updated on: 23 February,2023 04:55 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

Top

A fight broke out after the trio accused Vikas of pestering a girl from their family for marriage despite being ignored by her, police official said

Nashik: Trio kills man for harassing girl from their family

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


A 27-year-old man was stabbed to death during a fight with three persons who accused him of harassing a girl from their family in Maharashtra's Nashik city, a police official said on Thursday.


Police have arrested two of the alleged attackers -- her brother and brother-in-law -- and are looking for the third person, her uncle, said the official. The deceased faced many cases, said the police.



Complainant Akash Ramesh Nalawade said the trio had asked his elder brother Vikas to meet them outside the victim's home in the Panchavati area around 10.30 pm on Wednesday, said the official.'


Also read: Nashik: Man kills wife before hanging himself to death

A fight broke out after the trio accused Vikas of pestering a girl from their family for marriage despite being ignored by her, he said.

During the fracas, the girl's brother stabbed Vikas in the head and stomach, leaving him seriously injured. Vikas died during treatment, said the official.

The police on Thursday arrested the girl's brother and her brother-in-law. The third accused, her uncle, is admitted to a hospital as he suffered injuries in the brawl, said the official.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
nashik maharashtra news India news india national news MID DAY

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK