Nashik: Man kills wife before hanging himself to death

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

A 35-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death on suspicion of her character before hanging himself to death at their house in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said.

The incident occurred at Chunchale in Ambad area of the city late Wednesday night, they said.

"The 35-year-old man stabbed his wife, 30, with a knife and slit her throat. Later, he hanged himself in the kitchen of their house," a police official said.

When their children returned home from tuitions around 7.30 pm, they repeatedly knocked on the door of the house. However, since nobody opened it, the children informed their neighbours about it, he said.

"When the door was broken open, they saw the woman lying in a pool of blood and her husband hanging from the ceiling of the kitchen," the official said. On being alerted about the incident, a police team reached the spot and sent the bodies to the District Civil Hospital for post-mortem, he said.

According to police, the deceased man, a flour mill worker, hailed from Buldhana district of Maharashtra. The man suspected the fidelity of his wife and the couple frequently quarrelled over the issue.

"The exact reason behind the murder is being ascertained," he said, adding that a case has been registered at Ambad police station and further investigation is on.

