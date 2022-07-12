Maharashtra: 4 injured as old residential structure collapses in Pune after heavy rains

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 July,2022 10:45 AM IST  |  Pune
The dilapidated 'wada' collapsed around Monday midnight in Nana Peth area of Pune

Four people were injured, including two critically, after a portion of a dilapidated residential structure collapsed in Maharashtra's Pune city following heavy rains, fire brigade officials said on Tuesday.

The dilapidated 'wada' collapsed around Monday midnight in Nana Peth area of Pune.




Wada is an old cluster of houses with many rooms.


Fire brigade personnel received a call around midnight that four people were trapped under the debris of the collapsed structure.

They rushed to the spot and rescued the four people. Two of them were critically injured and taken to a nearby hospital, the official said.

The Pune Municipal Corporation had earlier issued notices to 478 wadas which were in a dangerous condition. Out of these, 28 were also demolished by the PMC, according to a civic official.

Pune has been witnessing heavy showers for the last few days.

