Maharashtra: 40 BJP, Congress activists join CM Shinde-led Sena faction

Eknath Shinde. Pic/PTI

Forty functionaries of the BJP and Congress from Latur in Maharashtra have joined the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a district office-bearer from the CM-headed party said on Tuesday.

Shinde was present at the event in Mumbai on Sunday when they joined his party.

Among those inducted are former BJP Latur tehsil president Balaji Adsul, former zilla parishad member Rajkumar Kalame and former corporator Prakash Patil Wanjarkhedkar.

"We worked against Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh to strengthen the BJP, but today the scene is different," Adsul told PTI.

