×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak: Toddler dies in Mumbai; 126 children infected with disease so far this year
Mumbai: Fire in footwear showroom basement in Chembur; no injuries reported
Amazon plans to lay off around 10,000 employees this week: Report
Court likely to pass order on Nawab Malik's bail plea on November 24
Mamata condemns Akhil Giri's remarks, apologises to Prez on behalf of TMC
Why not await EC decision on 'bow and arrow' election symbol, ask HC
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra 40 BJP Congress activists join CM Shinde led Sena faction

Maharashtra: 40 BJP, Congress activists join CM Shinde-led Sena faction

Updated on: 15 November,2022 10:10 AM IST  |  Latur
PTI |

Top

Shinde was present at the event in Mumbai on Sunday when they joined his party

Maharashtra: 40 BJP, Congress activists join CM Shinde-led Sena faction

Eknath Shinde. Pic/PTI


Forty functionaries of the BJP and Congress from Latur in Maharashtra have joined the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a district office-bearer from the CM-headed party said on Tuesday.


Shinde was present at the event in Mumbai on Sunday when they joined his party.



Among those inducted are former BJP Latur tehsil president Balaji Adsul, former zilla parishad member Rajkumar Kalame and former corporator Prakash Patil Wanjarkhedkar.


Also read: Maharashtra: Gajanan Kirtikar with Shinde, son continues with Uddhav

"We worked against Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh to strengthen the BJP, but today the scene is different," Adsul told PTI.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
latur maharashtra Eknath Shinde shiv sena

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK