Maharashtra: 40-year-old woman, teen daughter swept away in flooded nullah in Nagpur

A 40-year-old woman and her teen daughter have swept away in a flooded nullah (major drain) in Hingna area of Nagpur city, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Isasani on Sunday night and the deceased have been identified as Sukmibai Mhatre and her daughter Archana (17), the MIDC police station official said.

"The body of the woman has been recovered while a search is underway for her teen daughter," he said.

