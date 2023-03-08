Breaking News
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link could be ready to use by year-end
Mumbai weather update: Light rain and thunderstorms to continue for next two days
Mumbai: BMC looking for alternatives to underground parking lots
Panic buttons shut down 90 per cent escalators in Mumbai stations
Darshan Solanki Suicide: IIT-B panel says no caste harassment
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra 55 year old man held for raping minor girl in Beed

Maharashtra: 55-year-old man held for raping minor girl in Beed

Updated on: 08 March,2023 11:37 AM IST  |  Aurangabad
PTI |

Top

The incident occurred on March 3 when the girl was playing with her friends

Maharashtra: 55-year-old man held for raping minor girl in Beed

Representative Image


A 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl under the pretext of offering her chocolates in a village in Beed district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.


The incident occurred on March 3 when the girl was playing with her friends. The man took her to an old house and raped her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone, an official said.



Also Read: Disappointed over representation of women in Maharashtra cabinet, says Ajit Pawar on International Women's Day


The girl, however, told her father about her ordeal as she was in pain, he said, adding a case was registered on March 5 under section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the accused arrested.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india maharashtra news aurangabad India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK