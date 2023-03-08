Breaking News
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link could be ready to use by year-end
Mumbai weather update: Light rain and thunderstorms to continue for next two days
Mumbai: BMC looking for alternatives to underground parking lots
Panic buttons shut down 90 per cent escalators in Mumbai stations
Darshan Solanki Suicide: IIT-B panel says no caste harassment
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Disappointed over representation of women in Maharashtra cabinet says Ajit Pawar on International Womens Day

Disappointed over representation of women in Maharashtra cabinet, says Ajit Pawar on International Women's Day

Updated on: 08 March,2023 11:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

"I wish everyone on International Women's day, especially the daughters, sisters and mothers, Pawar said

Disappointed over representation of women in Maharashtra cabinet, says Ajit Pawar on International Women's Day

NCP leader Ajit Pawar. File Pic


Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, while extending greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day, on Wednesday said that it is disappointing that even today, there isn't any representation of women in Maharashtra cabinet.


"I wish everyone on International Women's day, especially the daughters, sisters and mothers," Pawar said.



"But it's very disappointing that even today, we don't have any representation of Women in our Maharashtra cabinet," he further said.


Also Read: Customs, traditions and functioning of both legislative houses being ignored, says Ajit Pawar

Observed on March 8 every year, International Women's Day is a global event that celebrates the achievements of women in cultural, social economic and political fields.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on the occasion.

Taking to Twitter PM Modi said, "On International Women's Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India's progress. Our Government will keep working to further women's empowerment. #NariShaktiForNewIndia"

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra ajit pawar news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK