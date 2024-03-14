Maharashtra: 58-year-old man killed in tiger attack in Chandrapur

A 58-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district

A 58-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack in Chandrapur The incident took place in forest area number 494 in Ballarpur range The man encountered the tiger when had gone to collect wood, the official said

A 58-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Thursday, a forest official said, according to the PTI.

The incident took place in forest area number 494 in Ballarpur range when the man, identified as, Namdeo Atram had gone to collect wood, he said.

"The kin of the deceased have been given Rs 25,000 as initial relief. We have deployed eight camera traps to monitor the area. Personnel from the primary response team (PRT) have also been stationed there," the official said, as per the PTI.

In November last year, a 53-year-old man was reportedly killed by a tiger in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Monday, a forest department official said, according to the PTI.

The man, identified as Manohar Vani, a school bus driver from Babupeth area, was reportedly attacked in the morning when he had gone to pray at a Shani temple in compartment number 484 of Lohara beat in Chandrapur forest division, he said.

"Camera traps have been installed and a primary response team (PRT) has been deployed in the area. Forest teams will ask villagers not to go to the part of the forest where the incident took place," the official informed, as per the PTI.

Appropriate action to avert such incidents will be taken after the tiger responsible for the attack is identified, he added.

While 24 deaths have been reported in man-animal conflicts in the region this year, the figure was 53 for last year, the official said, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, the Palghar Police in Maharashtra have seized sambar deer antlers valued at Rs 60 lakh in Palghar district and arrested two persons in this connection, officials said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the Palghar Police had received a tip that some persons were to arrive near an industrial estate in Nalasopara area of Vasai with smuggled goods.

Based on the information, the police laid a trap and spotted two persons arriving at the spot on Tuesday with a bag in an auto-rickshaw.

During checking, a deer antler of Rs 50 lakh was seized from their possession and the two persons, aged 42 and 58, was arrested, a police release said.

Following interrogation of the arrested persons, the police seized another deer antler of Rs 10 lakh from one of them on Wednesday, it said.

The Pelhar police have registered a case against the accused under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the Indian Forest Act.

A probe was on to find out from where the accused procured the animal body parts and to whom they intended to sell them.

(with PTI inputs)

