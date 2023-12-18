Maharashtra: 8 dead as pick-up vehicle collides with auto-rickshaw in Pune

As many as eight persons died after a speeding pick-up vehicle collided with an auto-rickshaw in the Pune district of Maharashtra. According to a report in PTI, police said that the accident happened around 11.30 pm on Sunday on Kalyan-Ahmednagar Road.

As many as eight persons died after a speeding pick-up vehicle collided with an auto-rickshaw in the Pune district of Maharashtra. According to a report in PTI, police said that the accident happened around 11.30 pm on Sunday on Kalyan-Ahmednagar Road.

The PTI report quoted officials saying that the accident happened under Otur police station limits.

The cops told PTI that the pick-up vehicle which was headed towards Kalyan town in Thane district from Ahmednagar collided with the rickshaw coming from the opposite direction near a petrol pump at Pimpalgaon Joga.

Reportedly, seven passengers from the rickshaw and the pick-up vehicle's diver were killed in the accident.

Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian minister of Pune district, Ajit Pawar, expressed deep sorrow over the accident that happened near Dingore village in Junnar taluka.

He condoled the deaths of eight persons who died in the accident and acknowledged the grief befallen the families, stated a statement by the Dy CM's office. The media statement further stated that Dy CM Ajit Pawar has also appealed to the traffic police to be vigilant and perform their duty and the drivers to strictly follow the safety rules to avoid such accidents. Pawar informed that Otur Police went to the spot promptly and began rescue and relief work.

In Maharashtra's Nagpur, another tragedy struck on Sunday after a blast in an explosives unit killing nine persons and injuring three. Reportedly, in a blast that happened while packaging of explosives in Bazaargaon area's Solar industries, nine people, including six women, died. There were 12 persons in the room at the time of the blast. CM Shinde announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

Dy CM Pawar condoling the deaths caused due to the blast had written, "The blast accident at Bazargaon is very unfortunate. A thorough investigation has been ordered into the blast."

He further wrote in his social media post, "Instructions have also been given for immediate treatment of the injured in the accident. Tribute to those who lost their lives in this accident. He also expresses his condolences to the families of the deceased."

With agency inputs

