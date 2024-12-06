Breaking News
Maharashtra: 822 farmer suicides in Marathwada in 2024; aid given in 303 cases

Updated on: 06 December,2024 06:47 PM IST  |  Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
PTI |

Top

Of the 822 cases, aid totalling Rs 3.03 crore has been given in 303 cases till November 30. Inquiry is pending for 314 cases

Representational pic

More than 800 farmer suicides have been reported in 2024 in the eight districts of Marathwada region in Maharashtra, with compensation being given in 303 cases, while inquiry is pending for 314, an official said on Friday.


As per a report made available by the divisional commissioner's office, 822 farmers committed suicide in Marathwada since January, with Beed leading the list with 160 deaths.


"Of the 822 cases, aid totalling Rs 3.03 crore has been given in 303 cases till November 30. Inquiry is pending for 314 cases," the report said.


After Beed, the highest number of farmer suicides in Marathwada took place in Nanded (146), followed by Dharashiv (143), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (132), Jalna (76), Latur (72), Parbhani (64) and Hingoli (29), as per the report.

Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawade told PTI the cases are checked by district level committees and some delay took place due to the model code of conduct in place since October 15 for the assembly polls.

"We have directed authorities to carry out inquiries into the cases quickly," Gawade informed. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

