Maharashtra: 9-year-old boy injured after battery in electronic device explodes

Updated on: 23 June,2023 06:24 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

A minor boy sustained major injuries after a battery from an electronic device exploded while he was playing at his house

Representative image/iStock

A minor boy sustained major injuries after a battery from an electronic device exploded while he was playing at his house.


A Class 4 student, Chirag Patil, sustained critical injuries to his ear and head in the explosion that took place in the railway quarters at Saoner in Nagpur on Thursday.


"The boy was playing with a fan he had made using a battery-operated device when it exploded," the police official said.


"The boy was rushed to a government hospital and his condition was reported to be critical," the official said.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

