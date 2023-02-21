Maharashtra: 90 stalls, 2 tempos destroyed in fire at Pune vegetable market

No person was injured in the fire which erupted at around 1.45 am at the market located in Chintamani Nagar in Handewadi area of Hadapsar suburb, they said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A fire broke out at a vegetable market in Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday in which nearly 90 stalls were damaged and two tempos burnt, fire brigade officials said.

No person was injured in the fire which erupted at around 1.45 am at the market located in Chintamani Nagar in Handewadi area of Hadapsar suburb, they said.

Nearly 90 stalls were damaged in the blaze, which also destroyed a large quantity of vegetables. Two tempos were also gutted, a fire official said.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was doused in 25 minutes, he said

"No one was injured in the fire. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained," the official said.

