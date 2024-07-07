Maharashtra accident: Three killed, four injured as autorickshaw collides with truck in Nanded

An official said that the Maharashtra accident occurred in Dharmabad taluka near the Maharashtra-Telangana border on Saturday afternoon

The police on Sunday said that three persons died, and four others sustained injuries in a collision between an autorickshaw and a truck in Nanded district of Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.

An official said that the Maharashtra accident occurred in Dharmabad taluka near the Maharashtra-Telangana border on Saturday afternoon, reported PTI.

An autorickshaw carrying passengers and goats was heading towards Dharmabad when it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction, he said.

The autorickshaw driver, Sheikh Mujeeb Sheikh Babumiyan (44), passengers Ganesh Ashok Murari (21) and Piraji Laxman Adkekar (50) died in the accident, the official said, reported PTI.

Four injured persons are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man was killed and two others injured when their car broke the railing of a bridge and plunged into a river in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The Maharashtra accident occurred in the Gangapur Road area of the city on Friday night, an official said, reported PTI.

The car driver lost control of the wheel, causing the vehicle to crash into the railing and fall into the Godavari river, he said.

Nitin Bapu Kapadnis, who was driving the car, died on the spot, while two other occupants sustained injuries, the official said, reported PTI.

The victims were travelling to Gangapur village from Dugaon, he said.

A case has been registered with Nashik taluka police station, and further probe is underway, the official said.

Meanwhile, traffic on the busy Ghodbunder road in Thane city was severely affected for more than six hours on Friday as a multi-axel truck broke down early in the morning, reported PTI.

The trailer truck was carrying a heavy load in violation of rules, and it took time to offload it and remove the truck from the middle of the road, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vinay Rathod, reported PTI.

Some traffic was diverted to other roads by police.

The truck, which had broken down around 5 in the morning, was finally moved to the side of the road around 11 am.

Police registered an FIR against the driver under sections 281 (rash driving on public way), 285 (causing danger, obstruction or injury to any person on public way) and 223 (disobeying public servant's duly promulgated order) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

(Wih inputs from PTI)