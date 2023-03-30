Breaking News
Maharashtra: After wife leaves home with lover, man shoots dead father-in-law

Updated on: 30 March,2023 12:13 PM IST  |  Jalna
PTI |

The incident took place in Sharda Nagar in Ambad on Wednesday, the official said

A man allegedly shot dead his father-in-law in Maharashtra's Jalna district after the former's wife ran away with her lover, a police official said on Thursday.


The incident took place in Sharda Nagar in Ambad on Wednesday, the official said.



"The accused is a resident of Adool in Paithan. His wife eloped with her lover and moved to Aurangabad. Enraged, he confronted his father-in-law. An argument ensued during which he shot dead his father-in-law. Efforts are on to nab the accused," Inspector Shirish Humbe said.

maharashtra india India news national news news

