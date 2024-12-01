Brigadier K Anand, Commandant of the Brigade of the Guards Regimental Centre, Kamptee reviewed the Attestation Parade

The event showcased the exceptional discipline, dedication, and commitment of the Agniveers. Pic/Defence PRO

The Attestation Ceremony for 386 Guards Agniveers was held at the Mechanised Infantry Centre & School in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, marking an important moment in the journey of young soldiers.

The ceremony celebrated the successful completion of their rigorous training, and the new recruits are now poised to join the elite units of India’s prestigious Guards Regiment, an official statement said on Sunday.

The parade was reviewed by Brigadier K Anand.

The event showcased the exceptional discipline, dedication, and commitment of the Agniveers, who had undergone a comprehensive training program to prepare for their future roles in the Indian Army. It was attended by senior military officers and the families of the Agniveers, the ceremony highlighted the significance of the Agniveer scheme, which aims to infuse the Indian Armed Forces with a youthful and dynamic force.

The initiative, part of the government’s reforms to modernise the military, has created an opportunity for young men and women to serve in the armed forces for a limited period, contributing to the nation’s defense while gaining valuable skills and experience.

