Maharashtra: Ajni-Amravati Express to resume service from July 20 after pandemic break

Representative Pic

The Ajni-Amravati-Ajni Express will resume services from July 20 after a break due to the COVID-19 outbreak, an official of Central Railway's Nagpur division said on Saturday.

It will leave Ajni at 6:30 pm on all days except Saturday and will arrive in Amravati at 9:50 pm the same day, while the return journey will commence at 5:30 am and arrive at Ajni at 8:15 am, he said.

The train will stop at Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon and Chandur stations, he added.

