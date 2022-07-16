Breaking News
Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam hospitalised
Prez Poll: Yashwant Sinha cancels Mumbai visit
26-year-old man crushed to death by bus after his two-wheeler hits pothole
Uttar Pradesh: Court rejects bail plea of Mohammed Zubair in fact-check case
WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to be NDA's candidate for Vice President
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Ajni Amravati Express to resume service from July 20 after pandemic break

Maharashtra: Ajni-Amravati Express to resume service from July 20 after pandemic break

Updated on: 16 July,2022 08:42 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

The train will stop at Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon and Chandur stations

Maharashtra: Ajni-Amravati Express to resume service from July 20 after pandemic break

Representative Pic


The Ajni-Amravati-Ajni Express will resume services from July 20 after a break due to the COVID-19 outbreak, an official of Central Railway's Nagpur division said on Saturday.

It will leave Ajni at 6:30 pm on all days except Saturday and will arrive in Amravati at 9:50 pm the same day, while the return journey will commence at 5:30 am and arrive at Ajni at 8:15 am, he said.




The train will stop at Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon and Chandur stations, he added. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

maharashtra central railway news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK