Maharashtra: Alibag woman loses Rs 1.12 cr to fraudsters who promised her gift from UK

Updated on: 19 November,2022 03:40 PM IST  |  Alibag
The woman, a retired court superintendent, accepted a friend request in June this year from a person claiming to be a resident of Manchester in the United Kingdom

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A case has been registered against unknown persons for cheating a woman from Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district of Rs 1.12 crore, a police official said on Saturday.


The woman, a retired court superintendent, accepted a friend request in June this year from a person claiming to be a resident of Manchester in the United Kingdom, he said.



"He and some other accused soon started phoning her claiming there was a gift in gold and cash that had been sent for her from the UK, but she would need to pay Customs duty. On this pretext, they made her transfer Rs 1.12 crore, after which the accused stopped all communication," he said.

A case of cheating, criminal breach of trust and conspiracy has been registered and efforts were on to nab the accused, the Alibag police station official added. 

