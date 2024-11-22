Sitting MLA Rohit Pawar is pitted against BJP leader and former state minister Ram Shinde in Karjat-Jamkhed in Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar) district

Rohit Pawar. File Pic/X

Listen to this article Maharashtra polls: BJP mob tried to enter EVM strong room in Karjat-Jamkhed, attempt foiled, says Rohit Pawar x 00:00

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) leader Rohit Pawar on Friday alleged that some 25-30 BJP workers mob at midnight tried to enter the strong room where EVMs of Karjat-Jamkhed constituency, from where he contested, are kept, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sitting MLA Rohit Pawar is pitted against BJP leader and former state minister Ram Shinde in Karjat-Jamkhed in Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar) district, some 120 kilometres from Pune.

"Around 25-30 BJP workers attempted to forcefully enter the strongroom where the EVM machines were stored at midnight in Karjat Jamkhed in in Ahilyanagar. However, my party workers, along with CRPF personnel, handled the situation patiently and foiled the attempt, for which I am thankful!" Rohit Pawar said on social media platform X.

भाजपच्या सुमारे २५-३० कार्यकर्त्यांनी मध्यरात्री ईव्हीएम मशीन ठेवलेल्या स्ट्रॉग रुममध्ये घुसण्याचा प्रयत्न केला, परंतु माझे कार्यकर्ते आणि CRPF च्या जवानांनी संयमाने परिस्थिती हाताळत हा प्रयत्न हाणून पाडल्याबाबत त्यांचे आभार! याबाबत गुन्हा दाखल करताना भाजपच्या दबावाखाली असलेल्या… — Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) November 22, 2024

Rohit Pawar claimed he approached police but, under the influence of the BJP, they chose to "harass us instead of cooperating".

"The Election Commission should take appropriate note of this matter. This attempt by BJP workers shows the goondagardi as they are scared of defeat. However, within the next 24 hours, the people of Karjat-Jamkhed will put an end to this hooliganism through democratic means, without fail," he asserted.

Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 were held on Wednesday, while results will be counted on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the local administration on Thursday said all arrangements, including a robust three-tier security system, have been made for Saturday's counting of votes polled in the 21 Maharashtra assembly constituencies in Pune district, according to the PTI.

Voting for the 288-member assembly concluded on November 20.

"We have a total of 21 constituencies in Pune district. Of these, the counting of votes for eight constituencies in Pune city will take place at Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown in the Koregaon Park area.

"The counting of votes of seats in rural parts of Pune district will take place in respective constituencies. All necessary arrangements in terms of logistics and security have been completed," said collector and returning officer Suhas Divase, as per the PTI.

The counting will start on Saturday (November 23) at 8 am with postal ballots followed by EVM votes, he said.

Divase said a three-tier security system has been put in place for protection of EVMs as per Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines. The first layer is being manned by central security forces, the second by the State Reserve Police Force and the third by the state police.

Strong rooms housing EVMs are under CCTV surveillance and its footage is being made available to candidates, informed the collector.

The strong rooms will be opened in the presence of observers and candidates, and then the EVMs will be brought out and taken to counting tables, said Divase, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)