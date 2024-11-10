NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule said, "I condemn the statement. The women's commission must take serious action"

Dhananjay Mahadik. Pic/Facebook

Listen to this article Maharashtra polls: BJP MP warns beneficiaries of 'Ladki Bahin scheme' against attending Congress rallies; EC issues notice x 00:00

BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik has allegedly warned the beneficiaries of 'Ladki Bahin scheme' against attending Congress rallies following which the Election Commission issued a notice to him, reported the PTI.

Mahadik has kicked up a controversy ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 by allegedly warning women who received Rs 1,500 under the Mahayuti government 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme against attending rallies of the Congress party.

The Majhi Ladki Bahin has been one of the major initiatives of the BJP-led Mahayuti this election year. In its manifesto for the November 20 state polls, the ruling alliance has promised to increase the aid to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,500 if it is voted to power.

The Kolhapur district collector, who is the district election officer, has issued a show cause notice to Mahadik for his statement under section 179 of BNS for violating the model code of conduct, according to the PTI.

Addressing a campaign rally in Kolhapur on Saturday, Mahadik said, "If you spot women who received Rs 1,500 under the Ladki Bahin Yojana in Congress rallies, take their photographs, and we will see them. Taking aid from our government and praising others will not be allowed," as per the PTI.

The Rajya Sabha MP drew flak from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for his comments.

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) MP Supriya Sule said, "I condemn Mahadik's statement. This is happening in Chhatrapati's Kolhapur. I will not tolerate this type of threat. The women's commission must take serious action," the news agency reported.

The BJP leader later claimed that his comments were misinterpreted.

"The Ladki Bahin Yojana is a popular scheme in the state and will be a game changer in the polls. My statement has been misinterpreted as my intention was to protect women," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday criticised the "Ek Hai to Safe Hai" and "Batenge to Katenge" slogans, claiming threat to India from the RSS, BJP, PM Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing a 'Save Constitution' conference in Mumbai, Kharge targeted the prime minister, alleging discussions and debate are not allowed in Parliament.

"The prime minister says 'Ek Hai to Safe Hai' while other leaders (of BJP) talk about 'Batenge to Katenge' (divided we fall). Who is threatened? Is there any problem? In fact, the country faces threat from RSS, BJP, Modi, and (Union home minister Amit) Shah," Kharge said.

(with PTI inputs)