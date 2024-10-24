Talking to reporters, Chhagan Bhujbal said that he aspired to contest from Nandgaon but the Shiv Sena has fielded its sitting MLA Suhas Kande

Sameer Bhujbal. Pic/X

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal's nephew Sameer Bhujbal on Thursday quit the party and announced that he will contest the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 from Nashik's Nandgaon seat, reported the PTI.

Sameer Bhujbal was holding the post of Mumbai NCP president.

The Nashik's Nandgaon seat has been allotted to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Talking to reporters, Chhagan Bhujbal said that he aspired to contest from Nandgaon but the Shiv Sena has fielded its sitting MLA Suhas Kande.

Bhujbal said since he did not want to hurt the alliance dharma, it was prudent he quit the party to contest the polls.

The ruling alliance, also called Mahayuti, comprises CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The former Nashik MP said he will file nomination papers from Nandgaon on October 28.

Sameer Bhujbal's uncle and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal is contesting from his pocket borough Yevala.

Earlier this month, Sameer Bhujbal's cousin and Chhagan Bhujbal's son Pankaj Bhujbal took oath as a governor-nominated MLC.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to iron out issues related to seat sharing for the November 20 assembly elections.

The three leaders had rushed to Delhi for the second time within a week for consultations about seat sharing of the ruling Mahayuti alliance that were stalled due to differences over certain segments claimed by both the Shiv Sena and the BJP.

Sources said that Amit Shah asked the alliance partners to work unitedly and strengthen the coalition to take on the rival Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT), according to the PTI.

They said discussions on seat sharing would now shift to Mumbai and the formula announced shortly.

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena has announced 45 candidates while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP declared its nominees for 38 seats in the 288-member House.

The BJP has declared its first list of 99 candidates for the November 20 elections.

The saffron party is keen to contest more than 150 seats in a bid to emerge as the single largest party in the post poll scenario.

The last date for filing nominations is October 29.

(with PTI inputs)