After days of stalemate, the opposition alliance on Wednesday announced that the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) would contest 85 seats each of the total 288, and talks for the remaining seats were underway

Nana Patole. File Pic

Listen to this article Final seat-sharing of MVA for Maharashtra polls can be announced by Friday morning: Nana Patole x 00:00

The final seat-sharing formula of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance for Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 would be announced by Friday morning, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party has already asked some of its candidates who are certain to get tickets for the November 20 state assembly elections to file their nomination papers, Patole told reporters in Pune.

"The final seat-sharing will be announced by today evening or tomorrow morning," he said, as per the PTI.

After days of stalemate, the opposition alliance on Wednesday announced that the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) would contest 85 seats each of the total 288, and talks for the remaining seats were underway.

Earlier on Thursday, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut indicated that there could be the swapping of some seats among the allies, and his party could eventually contest 100 seats.

Meanwhile, asked about Congress workers shouting slogans declaring him as the Congress's chief ministerial face, Patole said their first task is to bring the MVA to power.

"The decision on the CM post will be taken by the high command," he added.

Asked about the controversy over the sale of a reserved 35-acre land parcel in Pune by the state government to a builder, Patole said Maharashtra needed to be saved, "so it is our responsibility to save Maharashtra."

The MVA on Wednesday had announced to contest 85 seats each in Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 even as deliberations to seal a final seat-sharing pact are still underway, reported the PTI.

The MVA consists of Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT).

Addressing a press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that the consensus has been reached on 270 out of total 288 seats for the November 20 elections.

"We will include Samajwadi Party, PWP, CPI(M), CPI, and AAP. Discussions are still on for the remaining seats. We have amicably arrived at a consensus on 270 seats. MVA stands united to defeat the Mahayuti government," Sanjay Raut had said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said, "We've decided that Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest on 85 seats each and on remaining 18 seats, we will have talks with our alliance parties including Samajwadi Party and by tomorrow they will be cleared. We are contesting the elections as Maha Vikas Aghadi and we will form the government," the ANI had reported.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)