Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Candidates' list to be rectified, MVA's unity crucial, says

Updated on: 24 October,2024 02:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has released a list of 65 candidates contesting for the party in the upcoming elections, the list includes Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray and Sunil Raut

Representational Image

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Candidates' list to be rectified, MVA's unity crucial, says
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance consisting of the Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest for 85 assembly seats each in the Maharashtra Elections 2024, said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. He further said that the MVA's unity comes before the people and that the elections must go on without any hindrance, ANI reported.


"Yesterday a list came on X, that will have to be rectified because there are a lot of corrections in it. It will be done today. We have reached a consensus on the 85 seats for the three parties and the work will be completed in the remaining assembly constituencies by this evening. Our small parties will also have to be given seats. We will discuss that as well," said Sanjay Raut, cited by ANI.


"We sat with Sharad Pawar yesterday and he guided us. We want this assembly elections to be held without any hindrance. Our unity should come before the people. Let us not talk about the formula, everything will be done by this evening, there is nothing to worry about,"  Raut added.


Earlier on Wednesday, Sanjay Raut showed confidence over winning 100 seats in the Maharashtra elections 2024, ANI reported.

As per ANI, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has released a list of 65 candidates contesting for the party in the Maharashtra Elections 2024. The list includes Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray and Sunil Raut. Aaditya Thackeray will be contesting from Mumbai's Worli constituency.

Maharashtra Elections 2024 is expected to see intense competition between the Mahayuti alliance consisting of BJP along with Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) consisting of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress.

The nomination process of the candidates has started for the 288 assembly seats.

The Maharashtra elections are scheduled to be held on November 20, and the results are to be declared on November 23, ANI reported.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena won 56 and Congress secured 44 seats. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena won 63 and Congress secured 42 seats, ANI reported.

