In its response to the Congress, the poll authority said it would not be correct to compare 5 PM voter turnout data with final polling data

Amid concerns flagged by the Congress, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said there were no arbitrary additions or deletions of voters in Maharashtra where assembly election 2024 were held recently, reported the PTI.

It also explained how increase in voter turnout from 5 PM to 11:45 PM was normal, being part of the process of aggregation of voter turnout and how there can be bona fide but inconsequential differences in votes polled and votes counted.

According to the ANI, the ECI in a reply to Congress stating that the fact is that only 6 ACs had total additions of over 50,000 electors during the period. Hence the question of winning in 47 ACs on this basis does not arise. While detailing the well laid out mechanism with sufficient checks and balances and disclosures, ECI emphasized that the watertight statutory scheme ensures that deletion and addition of voters is done strictly according to rules with the fullest involvement of political parties at every stage.

The EC asserted that it is impossible to change actual voter turnout as statutory Form 17C giving details of voter turnout is available with authorised agents of candidates at the time of close of poll at the polling station itself.

It said rule-based process was followed with transparency in Maharashtra electoral roll preparation and there were no irregular pattern in voter deletions in the state.

It told the Congress that due process was followed, including participation of Congress representatives in preparation of electoral rolls.

The Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP had secured a landslide victory in the Maharashtra elections 2024 with the BJP emerging as the largest party with 132 seats in the 280-member Assembly, while its allies--the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar--won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

However, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback as Congress won only 16 seats, while its alliance partners, Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20 seats and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) secured just 10 seats.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)