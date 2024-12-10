Nana Patole said the villagers' decision to conduct mock polling using paper ballots has inspired similar demands across the state. Several Gram Sabhas in different villages, including those in Kolewadi in Sangli district and Mangaon in Raigad districts, are calling for ballot paper voting

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole. (Pic/PTI)

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole on Tuesday has announced plans to launch a mass movement reminiscent of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, to call for ballot paper voting, in an official statement.

This initiative aims to advocate for the preservation of voting rights in India and to promote the use of ballot papers over electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The movement is sparked by growing public concerns regarding the credibility of EVMs, particularly following recent electoral results that have allegedly raised suspicions about the electoral process.

During his visit to Markadwadi in Solapur district, Patole expressed strong solidarity with the local villagers whom he referred to as the "warriors of Markadwadi," in the statement.

Patole assured them that he would follow up with the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis so that the cases filed against the villagers are withdrawn immediately.

Additionally, the Congress state president strongly condemned the imposition of Section 144 and police actions aimed at suppressing their peaceful protests, asserting that democracy must be protected at all costs.

Patole said the villagers' decision to conduct mock polling using paper ballots has inspired similar demands across the state.

According to the statement, several Gram Sabhas in different villages, including those in Kolewadi in Sangli district and Mangaon in Raigad districts, are calling for ballot paper voting.

Patole noted that the struggle in Markadwadi is evolving into a broader national movement, as per the statement

Patole raised concerns about the official voter turnout figures from recent assembly elections, stating discrepancies that have caused doubt among the electorate regarding the reliability of the voting process.

According to the official figures released by the Election Commission at 5 pm on the polling day, the voter turnout was 58.33 per cent, 65.2 per cent till 11.30 pm the same night and 66.05 per cent on the next day i.e. November 21 at 3 pm, the official statement read.

He mentioned that the Congress party has reached out to the Election Commission seeking clarification on how a staggering 76 lakh votes were reported after the polling day.

Nana Patole stated that he has informed Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, about the situation in Markadwadi and the growing movement and “is thinking of taking out a big yatra like the Bharat Jodo Yatra soon.”

During his visit to Markadwadi in Solapur district, Nana Patole was accompanied by several leaders including MLA Dr Harjot Kamal and others.