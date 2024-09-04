Aaditya Thackeray said that overthrowing the current dispensation of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) from power was the aim of the opposition alliance

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said that there was no tussle among the three constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over the post of CM of Maharashtra, reported the PTI.

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 will be held in the next couple of months.

Aaditya Thackeray said that overthrowing the current dispensation of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) from power was the aim of the opposition alliance.

Aaditya Thackeray was speaking to reporters after arriving at the Chikalthana airport ahead of his visit to rain-hit villages in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli and Nanded districts of Maharashtra.

The recent heavy rainfall damaged crops on nearly 11.67 lakh hectares of land in seven districts, with Nanded witnessing the maximum impact of nature's fury.

Five individuals from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, two in Hingoli, and one each in Latur, Beed, and Jalna died since September 1, as per the primary survey report, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, more than 200 persons were relocated and nearly 90 others rescued after heavy rains inundated several areas in Hingoli district of Maharashtra's Marathwada region.

"It is clear that our fight is not against anyone. It is against the Maharashtra government and we want to overthrow the current dispensation in the state. It is our prime target," Aaditya Thackeray said, as per the PTI.

When asked about Sharad Pawar's statement that the MVA's chief ministerial face will be decided after the elections, he said, "It is ok. Internal discussion will take place. Nobody is fighting for the post of chief minister."

"But a tug-of-war over seats is expected to happen...Everyone should claim every seat," he added, according to the PTI.

Targeting the government, the former minister said the rulers were selling Mumbai.

"A total of 256 saltpans in Mumbai are being given to Adani," he said, apparently referring to industrialist Gautam Adani.

When asked about the statement of former Union minister Raosaheb Danve that BJP suffered losses after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray quit the saffron alliance, the Worli MLA said, "This is for the first time that the BJP has said something true."

(with PTI inputs)