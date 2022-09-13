Breaking News
7 dead in fire accident in Secunderabad; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia
Mumbai: How did Aaditya hand over mangrove land for a temple, asks activists
Local anaesthesia can up survival rate by 5 per cent in breast cancer patients, says study
Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde’s MLA Prakash Surve wants Navratri parties to go on till midnight
Mumbai: Gassed out father-son duo rescued by cops after eight hours in Vasai
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Authorities ban cattle markets in Nanded district as lumpy skin disease spreads

Maharashtra: Authorities ban cattle markets in Nanded district as lumpy skin disease spreads

Updated on: 13 September,2022 09:18 PM IST  |  Aurangabad
PTI |

Top

Nanded collector Khushal Singh Pardeshi has also banned the mingling of cattle till further orders. Also, races of cattle cannot be held in the district

Maharashtra: Authorities ban cattle markets in Nanded district as lumpy skin disease spreads

Representative Image


In view of the spread of lumpy skin disease in cattle, the Nanded district administration in Maharashtra has banned the holding of cattle markets, an official said Tuesday.


Nanded collector Khushal Singh Pardeshi has also banned the mingling of cattle till further orders. Also, races of cattle cannot be held in the district.

Among other measures, cattle cannot be taken from one place to another. Animals infected by the lumpy skin disease cannot be brought into regular markets, an official said.


Also Read: Maharashtra: 14 cases of Lumpy Skin Disease found in Thane

Cattle coming into the Nanded district will be screened at the borders of the district, the official added.

The lumpy skin disease has claimed the lives of 43 cattle so far in Maharashtra, the state Animal Husbandry department said on Monday.

The department has directed authorities of all districts in the state to speed up vaccination of cattle which will be offered free, officials had said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra nanded news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK