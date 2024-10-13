Several residents in Jalna city of Maharashtra said the water being supplied to their homes had a foul smell, while some also claimed that strands of hair were coming out of the taps

The body of a 32-year-old man was found in a water storage tank owned by the Jalna municipal corporation in Maharashtra on Sunday, October 13, following which residents protested as it supplies water to at least 20,000 citizens everyday, news agency PTI reported.

A police officer said the man, identified as Anil Kakde of Nutan Vasahat in Old Jalna area, had been missing for the past four days.

Several residents said the water being supplied to their homes had a foul smell, while some claimed strands of hair were also spotted coming out of the taps.

The body was discovered after some of them went to inspect the tank, they added.

A police team arrived at the spot soon after and a probe has begun, though initial suspicion is that he committed suicide, the officer added.

