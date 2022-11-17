×
Breaking News
Mumbai: WR to convert 26 suburban services to 15-car from 12-car November 21
Bus conductor rapes woman passenger in Madhya Pradesh, held
Mumbai court acquits Chhota Rajan, three others in 2009 double murder case
Savarkar's grandson lodges complaint against Rahul for 'insulting' Savarkar
Mumbai: Man tries to kill self by jumping from sixth floor at Mantralaya
Shraddha Walkar murder: Digital footprints most important to nail Aftab in court, say Mumbai cyber crime expert
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Bansi village in Yavatmal bans mobile phones for those below 18

Maharashtra: Bansi village in Yavatmal bans mobile phones for those below 18

Updated on: 17 November,2022 06:25 PM IST  |  Yavatmal
PTI |

Top

The 'no mobile phones for those below 18' decision in Bansi in the district's Pusad taluka was taken on November 11, village sarpanch Gajanan Tele said

Maharashtra: Bansi village in Yavatmal bans mobile phones for those below 18

Representational Pic


A village in Yavatmal in Maharashtra has banned the use of mobile phones by children below the age of 18, with a grampanchayat official claiming on Thursday the decision may be the first of its kind in the state.


The 'no mobile phones for those below 18' decision in Bansi in the district's Pusad taluka was taken on November 11, village sarpanch Gajanan Tele said.



"During the Covid-19 pandemic, children started using mobile phones for online education. They soon got addicted to it, spending lots of time watching various sites and playing online games," he said.


"Therefore, we decided to ban the use of mobile phones for all those below the age of 18 in Bansi grampanchayat. We have become the first grampanchayat in Maharashtra to take such a decision," he claimed.

Also Read: Digital footprints most important to nail Aftab, say Mumbai cyber crime expert

He said there may be initial issues while implementing the decision but both parents and children will be counselled to make the move a success.

"Even after counselling, we see children using mobile phones, then we will impose penalty. The purpose is to get children to go back to studies and not be distracted by mobile phones," sarpanch Tale said.

Incidentally, Mohityanche Vadgaon village in Maharashtra's Sangli district had opted for a "evening detox" to tackle mobile phone addiction among residents.

Children and adults were barred from using phones between 7pm and 8:30pm every day as per the decision taken there on Independence Day this year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you think BMC is doing enough to contain measles outbreak?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
yavatmal news india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK