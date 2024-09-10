Breaking News
Maharashtra: Nearly 50 leopards in Junnar to be sterilised
Dating app scam: Accused sent to judicial custody
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge second girder finally launched, lowering to begin soon
Mumbai: Eid procession shifted to ensure peaceful Ganesh festivities
Ganeshotsav 2024: 10 lakh travelled to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Bid to arrest me at Devendra Fadnavis behest says NCP SP leader Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra: Bid to arrest me at Devendra Fadnavis' behest, says NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh

Updated on: 10 September,2024 10:42 AM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh also claimed an FIR has been filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the behest of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in a four-year-old incident

Maharashtra: Bid to arrest me at Devendra Fadnavis' behest, says NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh

NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Bid to arrest me at Devendra Fadnavis' behest, says NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh
x
00:00

Former Maharashtra home minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday claimed that state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was trying to get him arrested with the help of central agencies.


In a post on X, NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh also claimed an FIR has been filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the behest of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in a four-year-old incident.



"It has been alleged that four years back, when I was the home minister of Maharashtra, I pressured a Jalgaon police officer to take action against BJP leader Girish Mahajan," he said.


"As per my information, Devendra Fadnavis is trying to get a raid conducted on me and get me arrested. I want to tell Devendra Fadnavis, who with the help of Delhi (Centre) and ED-CBI has brought Maharashtra politics to a very low level, ' Devendra Fadnavis, I am waiting for my arrest," NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh said.

CBI registered an FIR against NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh

The CBI has registered an FIR against NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh, the then special public prosecutor Pravin Pandit Chavan, and two police officials for alleged conspiracy to frame top state BJP leaders in a false case in 2020, officials said last week, reported PTI.

The CBI lodged the case after a two-year preliminary enquiry, which originated from a pen drive handed over to the then Maharashtra assembly speaker by Fadnavis, who was in the opposition in 2020, they said, reported PTI.

The "pen drive bomb" contained purported videos showing Chavan had allegedly conspired with trustee of Jalgaon Zilla Maratha Vidhya Prasarak Sahakari Samaj and lawyer Vijay Patil and the then home minister Deshmukh to frame BJP leader Mahajan, who is now a minister, reported PTI.

In 2020, a case was registered based on a complaint from Patil, who had alleged that in 2018, he was taken to a hotel in Pune where he was tortured by unknown persons who forced him to resign along with other trustees and told him that Mahajan wanted to take over Jalgaon Zilla Maratha Vidhya Prasarak Sahakari Samaj Limited, reported PTI.

Fadnavis, currently Maharashtra Deputy CM, submitted video recordings of over 100 hours in the pen drive to suggest that the case was part of a conspiracy to target BJP leaders. The case was first handed over to the CID and later to the CBI for investigation.

NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh has termed the case as "baseless", reported PTI.

The former state home minister is already facing a CBI case for alleged corruption and another case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Anil Deshmukh devendra fadnavis maharashtra nationalist congress party bharatiya janata party news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK