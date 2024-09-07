A day after Maharashtra Minister Gulabrao Patil took a dig at Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led Finance Department, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Saturday said everything was going well in the ruling Mahayuti alliance

(From left) Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Ajit Pawar. File pic

A day after Maharashtra Minister Gulabrao Patil took a dig at the Finance Department led by Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Ajit Pawar, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Saturday said that everything was going well in the ruling Mahayuti alliance.



Patil, who is a minister from Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde's Shiv Sena, had stated that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief-led finance department was "incompetent". When asked about the minister's comment, Narvekar said, "When three or four people live in a house, there could be some discord. It does not mean something is wrong; everything is going well in Mahayuti."



On Friday, while speaking at a public event, Patil said, "A department as incompetent as the finance department... My file must have gone to the finance department 10 times, yes, 10 times... After going there, our file used to continuously come out negative, continuously negative, but I did not leave it and neither did the people with me leave it," he said



Reacting to Patil's criticism, Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said, "Dada (Ajit Pawar) has been the Finance Minister 10 times and has handled the finance department. I pray to Lord Ganesh to give wisdom to all those who are our friends, leaders and workers of Mahayuti so that we don't make any statement against ourselves. We have to show that we are all one in Mahayuti, and will be going before the people of Maharashtra unitedly in the upcoming election. The Mahayuti government has given good programmes and schemes to people. A good atmosphere is being created. No one should try to ruin it."

The dates for the Maharashtra elections have not been declared yet but the term of the Assembly ends next month. The Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena and NCP are in power in the state.

While the decision on seat-sharing is still pending, NCP wants its Mahayuti partners to share the Assembly seats on (electoral) merit basis. It has reminded about the discussion the partners had about it and is expected to take a tougher stand while negotiating on the table.

(With ANI inputs)