Maharashtra: BJP's youth wing member found dead along rail tracks in Pune

A BJYM member, the youth wing of the BJP, was found dead along railway tracks in Pune of Maharashtra, an official said

A BJYM member was found dead along railway tracks in Pune The body of BJYM member Sunil Dhumal (46) was found near a railway gate The railway police said Sunil Dhumal was most likely hit by a train

A member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was found dead along railway tracks in Pune of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the body of BJYM member Sunil Dhumal (46) was found near a railway gate in the vicinity of the Hadapsar station in Pune on Tuesday morning, he said.

The railway police said Sunil Dhumal was most likely hit by a train and they are treating the incident as an accident, as per the PTI.

Sunil Dhumal was returning after dropping his daughter at the school when he lost his life, said a senior official from the Government Railway Police.

"His bike was found to be parked near the railway gate. It looks like he got down from the bike as the gate was closed and walked towards the track while speaking over the phone and got hit by a running train," the GRP official said.

The official said they are now probing the matter as an accident.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Amravati district of Maharashtra, a man reportedly mowed down three people with a van over enmity in, the police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The police said that the man allegedly killed an elderly couple and their daughter-in-law by hitting them with his mini van over an old enmity in Maharashtra's Amravati district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 8 pm on Tuesday in Nachona village, Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand told PTI.

The accused and the victims were neighbours and had a dispute, according to police.

They had a quarrel on Tuesday over some issue, the official said.

While the victims were standing on a road in front of their house, the accused allegedly rammed his mini van into them, he said.

The deceased included a 70-year-old man, his wife aged 67 and their daughter-in-law (in her 30s), the news agency reported on Wednesday.

The accused was taken into custody, the police said, adding further investigation was on into the incident.

(with PTI inputs)

