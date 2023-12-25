Maharashtra: CCTV captures 2 policemen vandalising motorcycles in Latur

A recent CCTV clip from Maharashtra's Latur district showed two police officers allegedly vandalising motorcycles on the borders of Shindala village, Ausa tehsil.

A recent CCTV clip from Maharashtra's Latur district showed two police officers allegedly vandalising motorcycles on the borders of Shindala village, Ausa tehsil, stated a report in PTI.

According to the PTI report, the video, which was widely circulated on social media, showed two constables kicking and damaging parked two-wheelers on the outskirts of Shindala hamlet. The incident allegedly occurred on the Ausa-Tuljapur national highway on the night of December 20.

Assistant Police Inspector Balasaheb Dongre acknowledged that an investigation into the event was launched. The findings have been collated and sent to the superintendent of police for additional assessment and action, the report added.

"An inquiry was carried out, and the report has been sent to the superintendent of police," the assistant police inspector was quoted as saying in the PTI report.

Earlier this year, the Bhoiwada Police in the city had arrested three persons and were looking for a fourth suspect who was involved in the vandalism of Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte's residence in Mumbai's Parel area. The vandalism stemmed from Sadavarte's advocacy against the Maratha reservation in courts.

Prashant Kadam, DCP Zone 5 of the Mumbai Police, confirmed the arrest of three suspects engaged in the vandalism and added that efforts were underway to locate the fourth culprit, who allegedly streamed the crime on Facebook, stated a previous report. The arrested people are due to appear in court.

According to the report, despite the attack, advocate Gunratna Sadavarte, who has been an ardent opponent of the Maratha Reservation in court, stays steadfast. He reaffirmed his commitment to fighting for the rights of open-category students and decried the country's caste-based divisions. Sadavarte spoke to reporters, stating his willingness to battle on despite the danger to his life.

In response to the incident, members of the Maratha Kranti Morcha protested at the Bhoiwada Police Station, the report added.

Separately, Manoj Jarange Patil, a Maratha reservation activist, began another hunger strike in Jalna after a prior deadline to the state government expired without action. He promised to escalate protests until their reservation demand is realised, including chain hunger strikes and candle marches.

