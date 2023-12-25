Breaking News
Mumbai: 'Make pilots flying drunk a crime’
Thane: The Bollywood theme park caught in development hell
Thane triple murder: Kids were so terrified, they couldn’t even shout for help
Mumbai: One shot dead in Chunabhatti, criminal rivalry suspected
Mumbai: SUV runs over dog, body dumped in nullah
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Latur man kills mother for not giving money to buy alcohol

Maharashtra: Latur man kills mother for not giving money to buy alcohol

Updated on: 25 December,2023 07:00 AM IST  |  Latur
PTI |

Top

The incident took place at Satala village of Ahmedpur tehsil on Friday night

Maharashtra: Latur man kills mother for not giving money to buy alcohol

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Latur man kills mother for not giving money to buy alcohol
x
00:00

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Sunday.


The incident took place at Satala village of Ahmedpur tehsil on Friday night, he said. Accused Dnyaneshwar Nathrao Munde demanded money from his mother Sangeeta Nathrao Munde (40) to buy liquor but she refused.


In a fit of anger, the son picked up a crowbar and hit it on the head of his mother's head, resulting in her death, he said. Dnyaneshwar locked the door of their home and fled. He was arrested a day later, the official added. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra latur news india national news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK