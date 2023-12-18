Maharashtra: 23-year-old woman rider falls after being hit by two-wheeler, dies in Latur

A 23-year-old woman rider reportedly died in a road accident after being hit by two-wheeler in Latur district of Maharashtra, the police said

A 23-year-old woman rider reportedly died in a road accident after being hit by two-wheeler in Latur district of Maharashtra, a police official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The incident took place at Samrat Chowk in Latur at around 7 am, the official said.

The victim was identified as Mosami Debnath Sumen, hailing from West Bengal, was dropping her landlord's son on her two-wheeler to school when her vehicle was hit by another two-wheeler, causing her to fall on the road, Assistant Inspector Shrishailya Kolhe of Gandhi Chowk police station said, according to the PTI.

"She came under a speeding bus that was coming from the opposite direction and died on the spot. The 17-year-old rider whose two-wheeler hit her vehicle too suffered injuries and has been hospitalised," the official said.

No one has been arrested or detained in connection with the woman's death and a probe is underway, he said, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, as many as three persons died and three were injured in a road accident in Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Monday, a police official said, as per the PTI.

At 5:30am, a car with an allegedly inebriated driver dashed into autorickshaws and two-wheelers under Central police station limits, he said.

"The deceased and injured were occupants of the vehicles the car rammed into. They have been identified as couple Subuddin Jana and Anjali Jana, and Shambhuraj Chavan. Three injured persons have been hospitalised," he said.

Nagesh Ramani, driver of the offending car, fled from the scene of the crime but was held some time later, the official said.

He has been charged for various offences under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.

In an another incident last week, five children were injured after an auto rickshaw rammed into a dumper truck in Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday, the police said, reported the PTI.

The auto rikshaw was ferrying school students who were injured in the incident, the police said.

The accident occurred in the Chandani Chowk area of Pune on Tuesday noon, an official said.

The children were making a lot of noise in the auto rickshaw, and the driver turned around to check on them when the vehicle rammed into the rear of the truck, the official from Hinjewadi police station said.

(with PTI inputs)

