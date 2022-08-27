Maharashtra: CGST staffer held for bribery remanded in CBI custody till Aug 30

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 August,2022 10:29 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

Top

Chandrakant Chavanke, Nashik divisional office senior superintendent, was held on Friday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 to give the complainant concessions in GST recovery

A Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) office superintendent from Nashik arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation for alleged bribery was on Saturday remanded in the custody of the probe agency till August 30, an official said.


Chandrakant Chavanke, Nashik divisional office senior superintendent, was held on Friday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 to give the complainant concessions in GST recovery, the official said.

The CBI has recovered Rs 37,000 from Chavanke's office and Rs 2 lakh from his home as well as some documents, he added.

